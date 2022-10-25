Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) & NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Critical Contrast

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 301.47%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -83.14% -46.49% NanoString Technologies -97.45% -87.86% -30.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 30.63 -$67.64 million ($1.65) -0.12 NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 3.12 -$115.25 million ($3.04) -3.21

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. It has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

