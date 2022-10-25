Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Trading Down 0.4%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 42,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 20,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.
Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCP)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.