Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Trading Down 0.4%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 42,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 20,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

