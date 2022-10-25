WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $923.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report on Friday, October 7th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9052 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

