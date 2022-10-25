Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Trading Down 3.2%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 70,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 341,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Wrap Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.
