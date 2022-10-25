Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.47%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

