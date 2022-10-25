XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in XPEL were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 33.3% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,469,468.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,469,468.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,338 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

