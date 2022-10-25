Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY22 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.50-$2.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Xylem by 159.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

