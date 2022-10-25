Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Yum China by 151.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 84,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.