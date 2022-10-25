Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Trading Down 10%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 83,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 35,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Zhongchao Stock Down 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

About Zhongchao

(Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

