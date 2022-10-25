Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.35.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

