105,718 Shares in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 32.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Matterport by 79.6% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $995.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Matterport Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

