13,749 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 91.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86,457 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,368 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 162.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 172.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $48.38.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 12,108.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

