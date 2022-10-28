14,646 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.