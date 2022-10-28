17,785 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.