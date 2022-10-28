18,601 Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.