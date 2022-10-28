19,360 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 238,739 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,012,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $521.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

