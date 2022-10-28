2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 800,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

