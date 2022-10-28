2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 800,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

