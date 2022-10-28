35,419 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,419 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 232.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 67.4% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 10,755 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3D Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

DDD opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

