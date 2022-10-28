35,793 Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $23,976,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 910,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 94,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ISEE opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.98. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

