4,015 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

