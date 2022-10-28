44,014 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 215,031 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 508,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 52,347 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 0.5 %

LILAK opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.