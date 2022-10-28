64,830 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $11.84 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.