8,828 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Innospec by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.13. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

