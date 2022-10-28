AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 135

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 150 to SEK 135 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Nordea Equity Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 120 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.56.

SKFRY opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

