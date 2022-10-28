Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 683,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Insider Transactions at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

In related news, Director Marcio Souza purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 15.1 %

AGLE stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

