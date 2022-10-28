AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,350,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 17,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

