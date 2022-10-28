Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $496,000.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AHRN opened at $10.12 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

