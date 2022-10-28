Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Down 24.7% in October

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
AKRO stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.