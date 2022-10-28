Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Down 24.7% in October

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

AKRO stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 66,426 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $2,758,671.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,999,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,094 shares of company stock worth $11,298,779. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.