Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 338,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akumin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Akumin by 20.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Akumin by 41.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AKU opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akumin will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

