Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 64.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,731,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,626,000 after acquiring an additional 828,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 825,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,864,000 after acquiring an additional 629,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $10.91 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

