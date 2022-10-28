Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Down 20.8% in October

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $316.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.46. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,984,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $19,999,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 45.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allakos by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

