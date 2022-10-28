Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,051 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GMS by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in GMS by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 341,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 84,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

GMS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

