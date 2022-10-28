Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 261,003 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 71.9% during the first quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

