Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.05 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

