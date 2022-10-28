Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $192,000 Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

