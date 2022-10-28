Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,766 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 0.58. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

