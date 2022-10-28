Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,272 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,898,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of CBT opened at $72.40 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

