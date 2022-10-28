Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.