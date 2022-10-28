Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,878,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,658,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFBS stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

