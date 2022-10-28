Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 15,377 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

