Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 19,450 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 56.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 48.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Shares of BVH opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.76. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $235.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.