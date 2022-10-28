Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,005 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in US Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
US Foods Stock Down 0.6 %
USFD stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
