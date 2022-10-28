Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,728 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 123.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 150.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 1,224,513 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,263,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gogo by 22.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.21. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.