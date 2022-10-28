Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,813 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,813 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNO opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

