Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 60,174 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

