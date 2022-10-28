Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 87,369 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,369 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 187.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Navient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Up 0.9 %

Navient stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

