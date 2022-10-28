Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 879 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 519,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 430.34, a current ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 273.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

