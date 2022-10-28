Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,633 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 141.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 220.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $51.94 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

