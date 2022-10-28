Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.60. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

